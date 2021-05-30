riot

Then & Now: City, businesses still recovering year after Chicago riots

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago riots: City still recovering 1 year after unrest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago business owners are still struggling to recover one year after the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

In many ways, River North has come back from that devastating first night of looting. Certainly, the restaurants and bars on Hubbard Street are making their way back, and then some. But nearly everywhere you look, the scars are still there.

Plywood still covers the windows at River North's Mother Hubbards, where they've taken their time replacing the expensive glass, afraid of a repeat of last summer's unrest.

RELATED: 1,500 rioters arrested in Chicago; most not facing serious charges
EMBED More News Videos

Chuck Goudie and the I-Team have details on a man in a Joker mask now facing federal arson charges in the torching of a Chicago police vehicle.



A year later, even as signs of life return to Chicago's downtown, there is still a sense of unease.

Countless stores have gone out of business along Michigan Avenue, and for those that remain, they have put their boards up and then taken them down so many times they've lost count.

"It's crazy to know that was us a year ago. We were there in our store pleading with looters to spare us," said Janel Jackson, co-owner of a Kilwins that was among establishments vandalized by looters. "I try to block it out, and to see what is happening now makes me feel so much better."

RELATED: Shuttered downtown businesses likely will not reopen for at least 2 weeks, Chicago Loop Alliance CEO says
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has imposed a curfew starting Saturday night after violent protests erupted across the city.



Today, Janel and her partner Jackie Jackson are busy tending to their brand new fudge and ice cream shop in Navy Pier. Despite being open just a week, they're optimistic about the future, even as their Michigan Avenue store, while open, is struggling to make ends meet.

"This is an extreme blessing. We are so thankful," Jackie said. "Timing is everything. Without this location, it would be very difficult to help the Michigan Avenue [location] survive till the tourists come. We really count on foot traffic. Without any foot traffic, there is no business. We have like $50 days."

However, even as the downtown area struggles, it is nothing compared to the South Side where already depressed business corridors were completely devastated by the unrest.

RELATED: Chicago protests, police clashes recall 1968, but the differences are more important than the similarities, historians say
EMBED More News Videos

The scenes in the streets of Chicago now may bring to mind the historic unrest of 1968, but the key is in the differences, not the similarities, experts say.



At the strip mall off West 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, the Sistar Beauty supply store is hopping with a non-stop stream of business. The rest of the mall, however, is not nearly as lucky.

"I grew up in Chatham and I still live in Chatham, so it's hard. To look around and see a lot of businesses -- not only did they not come back but they were a pillar of our neighborhood," said Wavie Murphy, the security guard at Sistar Beauty. "A lot of mom and pop stores did not come back, and then the insurance took so long. A lot of these stores are just getting their insurance and they're trying to recover."

It's certainly not easy for any of these businesses. Many storefronts on State Street remain completely shuttered, making it is clear that much more than a year will be needed for the area to fully come back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopriotdestroyed businessesgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Defense for some Capitol rioters: election misinformation
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Republicans poised to stamp out creation of Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission
George Floyd protest: Chicago reaction peaceful after Chauvin verdict
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family remembers victim killed in wrong-way Dan Ryan crash
Avondale intersection where 'School of Rock' actor killed unsafe: group
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
IL Legislature approves Juneteenth as a state holiday
Chicago vaccine: Mass vaccination sites close, city targets localized outreach
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
IL House votes to ban police lies to young suspects
Chicago Weather: High thin overcast Sunday night
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 602 cases, 18 deaths
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
More TOP STORIES News