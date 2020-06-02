Mayor Lightfoot to give update on response to looting, protests in wake of George Floyd's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join police Tuesday morning to give an update on the city's latest response to the protests and looting.Mayor Lightfoot will also be joined by members of the Chicago Department of Public Health.The press conference comes as Chicago has been scheduled to enter Phase 3 of the city's reopening plan on Wednesday, which may be delayed as result of the protests and unrest.On Sunday, Chicago police said nearly 700 people were arrested, mainly for looting. The city's 911 center received more than 65,000 calls over a 24 hour period, about 50,000 more than atypical day.Superintendent David Brown said those committing acts of destruction strategically tried to bait officers to respond to looting in one area, leaving their true target unprotected - one of which was Chicago police headquarters.David Brown praised those peacefully protesting what happened to George Floyd, but had strong words for those who used Floyd's death as an excuse to commit criminal acts."To the rioters and looters: you disgraced the name of Mr. Floyd by your actions," Supt. Brown said. "Hate can never drive out hate."