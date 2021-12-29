Girl, 5, dies after found unresponsive in Chicago Ritz-Carlton Hotel pool

CHICAGO -- A 5-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after she was found unresponsive in a pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place on the Near North Side, Chicago police and fire officials said.About 3:45 p.m., Tabitha Shields was found unresponsive in a pool at the hotel in the first block of East Pearson Street, police said.She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.No other details were immediately available.