9 rescued after boat capsizes in Chicago River near Chinatown, child in critical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people were rescued from a boat that overturned on the Chicago River Wednesday evening, leaving a child in critical condition.The boat capsized near 15th Street in the Chinatown neighborhood around 6:30 p.m., and drifted three blocks down to 18th Street before first responders were able to rescue the occupants.Fire officials said there were at least nine people on the boat, which they described as a "small craft," and it was unclear if the occupants were wearing life vests.Three people refused treatment at the scene. Three adults and three children were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One was in critical condition, fire officials said, after becoming trapped under the capsized vessel, the fire department said.Fire officials said regardless of social distancing regulations, all boaters should be mindful not to overboard a boat as it increases the danger of that craft overturning.The river is around 20 to 30 feet deep in the area where the boat capsized.Fire officials said this is the fourth or fifth incident involving water rescues just this week and reiterated that everyone on board a boat should wear life jackets, especially children, and practice safe boating.