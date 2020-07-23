9 rescued after boat capsizes in Chicago River near Chinatown, child in critical condition

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people were rescued from a boat that overturned on the Chicago River Wednesday evening, leaving a child in critical condition.

The boat capsized near 15th Street in the Chinatown neighborhood around 6:30 p.m., and drifted three blocks down to 18th Street before first responders were able to rescue the occupants.

Fire officials said there were at least nine people on the boat, which they described as a "small craft," and it was unclear if the occupants were wearing life vests.

Three people refused treatment at the scene. Three adults and three children were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One was in critical condition, fire officials said, after becoming trapped under the capsized vessel, the fire department said.

Fire officials said regardless of social distancing regulations, all boaters should be mindful not to overboard a boat as it increases the danger of that craft overturning.

The river is around 20 to 30 feet deep in the area where the boat capsized.

Fire officials said this is the fourth or fifth incident involving water rescues just this week and reiterated that everyone on board a boat should wear life jackets, especially children, and practice safe boating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatownboating safetywater rescuechild injuredchicago fire departmentboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to send 'hundreds' of federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Illinois reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases
Wisconsin could be next state on Chicago quarantine list
Racial access to Chicago COVID-19 testing is mostly equal: data
Chicago neighborhoods try to survive, surmount violence
Brothers dropped 30 feet to safety during apartment fire: VIDEO
Show More
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
Gov. Pritzker warns of unemployment debit card fraud scheme
Free headshots help Chicago residents laid off due to COVID-19
Slaveholder Stephen Douglas' name to be removed from Chicago park
Very few Americans back full school reopening: Poll
More TOP STORIES News