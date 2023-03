Man's body pulled from Chicago River in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from the Chicago River in Lincoln Park Thursday.

The man, 24, was taken out of the water about 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

No other information was available.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)