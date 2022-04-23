body found

4th body found in Chicago waterways ID'd as missing woman from Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body pulled from the Chicago River on Friday morning is that of woman reported missing two weeks ago, officials said.

Karina Peña Alanís, 31, was pulled from the 2600 block of South Damen by the Chicago Police Marine Unit at around 7:50 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Peña Alanís was las seen April 7 in the area of 4300 block of S. Wood Street.

She is the fourth person found dead in the Chicago River and Lake Michigan in a week.

Saturday morning, the body of Yuet Tsang, 80, was pulled from the water in the South Branch of the Chicago River at Eleanor Street near Bridgeport, officials said.

Later that day, another woman's body was pulled from the river in the Loop, in the 100-block of North Riverside Plaza near Ogilvie Station.

On Sunday, the body of a male was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan near the 31st Street Harbor.

Autopsy results have not been released in any of the cases.

The Sun-Times News Group contributed to this report.
