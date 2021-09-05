Chicago road closure: Bike the Drive to close DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A quick traffic note for Sunday. The city is planning to close DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 5 a.m. for Bike The Drive.
The 20th annual event is happening on the drive, from West Bryn Mawr down to East 57th Street.
The road is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m.
To learn more about the event, visit www.bikethedrive.org
