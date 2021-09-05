Traffic

Chicago road closure: Bike the Drive to close DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Part of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. closed for Bike the Drive Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A quick traffic note for Sunday. The city is planning to close DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 5 a.m. for Bike The Drive.

The 20th annual event is happening on the drive, from West Bryn Mawr down to East 57th Street.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m.

To learn more about the event, visit www.bikethedrive.org
