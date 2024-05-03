Armed thieves carry out at least 5 robberies within 30 minutes, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of armed thieves carried out at least five robberies within 30 minutes last week, Chicago police said.
Police said the robberies happened between 12:15 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 in Streeterville, University Village, South Loop and the Loop.
In each robbery, a group of three male suspects between 15 and 20 years old get out of a vehicle, take out guns and rob their victims, police said. Some of the victims were battered.
The suspects wear dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks. They use a silver four-door sedan with a dark-colored passenger door.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations on April 25:
Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-8263.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood