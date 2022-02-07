Chicago police warn of string of Englewood armed robberies

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents of a string of robberies in Englewood on the South Side.In the robberies, which occurred over a month, the victim met with someone to view cars on sale and were robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police said.One of the robberies was in the 1000-block of West 64th Street on Dec. 20, 2021 about 1:50 p.m., officials said. Two others occurred in the 6400-block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:55 p.m. and Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:55 p.m.The most recent attack was on Jan. 17 about 10:15 a.m. in the 6400-block of South Peoria Street, police said.The suspect was described as about 5-foot-5, 120 to 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, authorities said.