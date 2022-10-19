CPD warns of 19 Chicago robberies connected to specific Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp items

Chicago police are warning of at least 19 Englewood robberies connected to specific Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp items.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after at least 19 people have been robbed trying to buy a specific item off resale websites over the last four months.

CPD said in each incident, victims are using social media sites like Facebook Marketplace or OfferUp to purchase a motorbike or ATV.

The victims would arrive in the 6700-block of South Elizabeth Street in Englewood, and the suspects would approach them with handguns and rob them, Chicago police said.

One person who almost became a victim did not want to be identified.

"It was for a dirt bike and just up for sale, and it seemed like a good price, like something you wouldn't wanna pass up on," the individual said. "I mean I'm still kind of shocked. It's kind of hard to think about. Just 'cause it's happening so quickly -- are you thinking we're going to get a dirt bike to have some fun, and you end up getting robbed and who knows."

So far there have been no reports of any injuries in any of the cases, but neighbors in the area are concerned.

Almost all of the 19 robberies have happened in broad daylight.

Police are warning people to be aware of their surroundings.

And if responding to listings for items, meet by a police department or in a safe place.