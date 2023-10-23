Armed suspects rob victim before hitting him with their car in Logan Square: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed suspects robbed someone and hit him with their vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 3200 block of West George Street at about 6 p.m.

The victim, identified only as male, was on the street when a red vehicle pulled up and four offenders got out, police said. The robbers took out guns and demanded the victim's belongings.

The robbers then struck the victim with their vehicle and fled eastbound on Schubert.

Police said the victim was transported to Illinois Masonic for a broken ankle in fair condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

