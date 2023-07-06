String of armed robberies reported on Northwest Side: Chicago police

There was a string of Chicago robberies on Belmont, Armitage, Damen and Milwaukee on the city's NW Side, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- Four armed robberies were reported overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

The robberies occurred between around 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday in the North Center, Bucktown and Logan Square neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

The first robbery, just before 10:10 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Belmont Avenue, involved a male wearing a white hoodie who showed a handgun and demanded money from a business. He took money from the register and fled the area, police said.

About 12:10 a.m., three male suspects wearing all black and armed with handguns got out of a white Kia in the 2300-block of West Armitage Avenue and took items from three men and a woman, police said.

One of the robbers hit a man on the head with a gun, but the man declined medical attention, police said.

About 10 minutes later and less than a mile away, another man wearing a black hoodie went into a business in the 2300-block of West Damen Avenue and demanded money while brandishing a handgun, police said. He stole money from a register and fled the scene.

Three men also wearing all black and armed with handguns later exited a white Kia about 3 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Two of them entered a business and took money from the registers, while the third man stole belongings from two people in a parking lot, police said.

The three fled the scene in the white Kia, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the other robberies.

No one was in custody as Area Five detectives investigated.

