'Polite' Chicago armed robber strikes Rogers Park 21 times over span of a month, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police say one man has robbed businesses or people 21 times in the last month. Many of those crimes taking place in Rogers Park, and that has business owners and advocates shocked that he hasn't been caught."You have to admit it's kind of scary and it's just kind of bothering because it's just like how was he able to do that for 21 times in the same neighborhood and just keep going on for so long," said Hawah Abdulrasaq Coker.Abdulrasaq Coker works at Ayo Fashion in Rogers Park. She said she just learned of the man police say is confronting people, mostly in the evening or overnight hours, with a gun and politely asking them for their money and belongings."He's a thief. A thief is a thief is a thief. And I think that's just what it is whether you ask nicely or you don't, you are threatening people and I think that's just uncalled for," Abdulrasaq Coker said.Police say the crimes started on November 22 and go all the way to this past Tuesday; 21 incidents spanning Rogers Park, 26th Street to the south, and elsewhere in the city.The suspect has robbed people, convenience stores, liquor shops, even a clothing store and fast food restaurant."If the community stood together there would be no way one person could terrorize us. we could put the blame on CPD, we could put the blame in a lot of places but I would say as a community we should stand together more to protect ourselves," said violence prevention advocate Greg Sherman.Sherman works at Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change. He said its going to take more than police to stop these crimes."First as a community we gotta recognize it's going to take us to save us," Sherman said.Meanwhile Rogers Park bar owner Erik Archambeault said he hopes police can work to inform the community faster."When you're talking about armed robberies and people being held up, that's a big shocker," said Erik Archambeault, Owner of Rogers Park Social. "That's something that I haven't experienced owning a business in Rogers Park in seven and a half years."Police said the suspect is driving rented vehicles the latest a Mitsubishi with Texas plates.He is described as 5 ft. 9 in. to 6 ft. 2 in. tall, with a possible tattoo on the neck, medium complexion, often wearing a black face mask and hooded sweatshirt - though he has worn a green one and a red one - and black or yellow gloves. He has been seen wearing dark Jordan brand sweatpants and acid washed jeans. His gym shoes have been black, and black with red.He is suspected of the following robberies:7400-block of North Sheridan on Monday Nov. 22 at 10:15 p.m.900-block of West Monroe on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 7:20 p.m.7300-block of North Sheridan on Saturday Dec. 4 at 2:45 a.m.5100-block of North Sheridan on Saturday Dec. 4 at 3:33 a.m.1000-block of West Bryn Mawr on Saturday Dec. 4 at 4:45 a.m.7000-block of North Wolcott on Monday Dec. 6 at 7:28 p.m.6000-block of North Glenwood on Monday Dec. 6 at 7:40 p.m.1400-block of West North Shore on Monday Dec. 6 at 8:15 p.m.1400-block of West Devon on Monday Dec. 6 at 8:23 p.m.4200-block of West 26th Street on Wednesday Dec. 8 at 3:37 p.m.7300-block of North Clark on Wednesday Dec. 8 at 8:45 p.m.4000-block of West 26th Street on Thursday Dec. 9 at 2:40 p.m.2400-block of South Hamlin Avenue on Thursday Dec. 9 at 2: 44 p.m.2200-block of South California Avenue on Thursday Dec. 9 at 3:20 p.m.6500-block of North Glenwood on Monday Dec. 13 at 12:20 a.m.4100-block of West 26th Street on Monday Dec. 13 at 2:19 p.m.1300-block of West Morse on Sunday Dec. 19 at 12:24 a.m.6800-block of North Sheridan on Sunday Dec. 19 at 10:35 p.m.6600-block of North Clark on Sunday Dec. 19 at 10:55 p.m.4000-block of West 26th Street on Tuesday Dec. 21 at 11:50 a.m.3300-block of West 26th Street on Tuesday Dec. 21 at 12:25 p.m.Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-8253.