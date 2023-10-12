A string of Chicago robberies was reported within minutes on Harrison, Congress and Claremont near UIC, CPD said.

String of armed robberies reported within minutes near UIC: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A string of robberies occurred within minutes Monday morning near the University of Illinois Chicago, officials said.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, two UIC students were in the 1700-block of West Harrison Street when they were robbed by two people with guns, university police said.

Around the same time, a UIC employee was in the 2200-block of West Congress Parkway when they were robbed by three armed people who fled in a vehicle, police said.

SEE MORE: Chicago police investigating string of 4 armed robberies in about 90 minutes

A third armed robbery occurred about 9 a.m. when four people demanded property from two individuals in the 800-block of South Claremont Avenue, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Chicago police couldn't confirm whether anyone was in custody in the robberies.

