Woman robbed in broad daylight in Lakeview | Video

Chicago police said 45-year-old woman knocked to ground, threatened with gun

The woman could be heard screaming for help in video of the incident, as the suspects emerged from a dark-colored car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robbery in broad daylight was captured on video Sunday in Chicago's North Side Lakeview neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 45-year-old woman was walking in the 2900-block of North Seeley Avenue just before 3 p.m. when four suspects approached and pushed her to the ground. One of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded the woman's property, according to CPD.

She complied, and the suspects drove away.

There were no reported injuries, and no one was in custody Monday morning.

Area detectives are investigating.