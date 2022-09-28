WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Couple robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

A 68-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk in the 600-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 10:32 p.m. when police said two male suspects approached on foot.

The suspects demanded the victims' property at gunpoint, police said. The robbers fled on foot after taking two iPhones, a wallet and a purse, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

