Little Village robbery: 3 waiting in line for food pantry robbed at gunpoint, 2 men beaten

There was a Chicago robbery. 3 people waiting in line for Little Village food pantry Pan de Vida on 27th Street and Lawndale Avenue were robbed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some residents in the Little Village neighborhood are on edge after three people waiting in line for a food pantry to open Tuesday morning were robbed of their cash at gunpoint.

The attack happened about 5 a.m., as residents gathered outside the Pan de Vida, or bread of life, food pantry, located at the corner of 27th Street and Lawndale Avenue.

Investigators said the victims, a 60-year-old man, a 72-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were waiting outside for the pantry, which provides fresh grocery items for free to their clients, to open.

A witness who tried to help the victims said the crime happened after masked men, armed with guns, drove up.

"Four guys jumped out of the car, white car, a Chevy Malibu, no plates on it, and started robbing people, taking money from their pockets," robbery witness Ramiro Paniagua said.

Rosario Dominguez, with New Life Centers, said the food pantry wants to make it safer for their clients.

"We are talking to police, as well, to figure out what happened, how to make the waiting in line safer, but we are also asking clients not to come as early as they are, or usually are," Dominguez said. "They're coming in as early as three hours before we open, even two hours before staff are even here, so it's not as safe, it's darker."

Both male victims were beaten. One was treated at the scene by paramedics.

