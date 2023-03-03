WATCH LIVE

Loop robbery: Downtown sandwich shop robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 4:03PM
There was a Chicago robbery at the Americana Submarine & Tobacco Shop on Clark Street. It was robbed at gunpoint in the Loop, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Loop sandwich shop was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Two male suspects entered Americana Submarine & Tobacco Shop, located at 400 S. Clark St., just after 3:50 a.m., and demanded money from the cashier while pulling out guns, CPD said.

A third suspect waited at the door, police said.

The employee took money from the register and gave it to the suspects, who immediately left the store, CPD said.

The employee saw them get into a black Toyota sedan that drove west on Van Buren Street.

No one was injured in the incident, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

