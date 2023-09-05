The suspect in an attempted Loop robbery is in custody, Chicago police said. He tried to rob a teen boy near Dearborn and Washington, CPD said.

Suspect in custody after trying to rob teen boy at downtown ATM: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was the victim of an attempted robbery at an ATM in the Loop Monday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was trying to use an ATM just before 6:45 p.m. near Dearborn and Washington streets, when a male suspect approached him and tried to get him to withdraw money, CPD said.

The boy refused, and officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody, police said.

Charges are pending.

The boy was not injured, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

