WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect in custody after trying to rob teen boy at downtown ATM: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 12:51PM
Suspect in custody after trying to rob teen boy at Loop ATM: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

The suspect in an attempted Loop robbery is in custody, Chicago police said. He tried to rob a teen boy near Dearborn and Washington, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was the victim of an attempted robbery at an ATM in the Loop Monday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was trying to use an ATM just before 6:45 p.m. near Dearborn and Washington streets, when a male suspect approached him and tried to get him to withdraw money, CPD said.

The boy refused, and officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody, police said.

SEE ALSO: 3 teen boys charged in connection with armed robberies on West, South sides: Chicago police

Charges are pending.

The boy was not injured, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW