Daytime West Town robbery caught on camera, leaving neighborhood on edge

A Chicago robbery on Hubbard Street in West Town was caught on video. CPD is still investigating the incident, and no one is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The images of a brazen daytime armed robbery in West Town have left the neighborhood on edge.

It happened Sunday morning just after 7 a.m. in the 1900-block of West Hubbard Street.

One of the many security cameras there captured the crime.

Just like some neighborhood residents, the person who shared the footage asked not to be identified.

"We didn't expect it here either. It's really scary," the resident said.

Chicago police said the attack happened as the victims, a 27-year-old woman and another person, parked their car and were walking into work at a party business located on the block.

That's when the woman said a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, pulled up.

The workers said two men, armed with guns, got out of their car and proceeded to rob them.

"It seems from the video the men driving the car must have drove past, saw that it was two women in a car by themselves and then reversed and then just decided they were going to rob them," the resident said.

The security video then shows the armed robbers jumping back into their car and speeding off down the street.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.

Investigators said some of the victims' personal property was recovered nearby.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the robbery.

So far, no one is in custody, and no arrests have been made.

