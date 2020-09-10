Chicago conducting safety drills on Northwest, South sides

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be conducting public safety drills Thursday which could disrupt traffic.

The drill will take place in the 2600-block of North Narragansett Avenue in the Brickyard Mall area and also at 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Both of those areas experienced looting earlier this summer.

The drills will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.

RELATED: Chicago public safety drill held downtown Thursday in wake of looting incidents

The city said the drills have been planned for weeks as part of ongoing safety efforts. Last month, police conducted a safety drill downtown.

The drill will involve the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Chicago Department of Transportation, Streets and Sanitation, Department of Water Management, Chicago Transit Authority and others.
