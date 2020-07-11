Chicago schools could reopen in fall with some in-person instruction, health officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said there could be some students in Chicago Public Schools classrooms this fall, if the city continues to control COVID-19 cases.
CPS parents and students have been anxiously awaiting word on whether schools would open for in-person instruction.
"I broadly feel good that if we are able to keep our outbreak basically in control, as it Is here, we will be in a position to have some capacity for in-person instruction," Arwady said on a call with reporters Friday.
It's the strongest statement yet from city officials about students perhaps returning to the classroom. The district is continuing talks with the Chicago Teachers Union about what the next school year will look like.
"The statement is premature. We actually learned of that statement as we were talking through details of the negotiated plan," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. "To say that we are shocked and disappointed that this is the way things are going is an understatement."
Before schools open, teachers want class size limits to ensure social distancing, as well as a promise of adequate PPE and sanitizing of schools. But the union said the city must also address inequities caused by the pandemic.
"It is hard for students to participate in instruction if they're homeless, if they're being evicted," Davis Gates said. "How are we going to adjust for devices and broadband?"
Two weeks into Chicago's Phase 4 reopening, the city's test positivity rate is still below 5%, essentially remaining flat despite an increase in cases among 18- to 29-year-olds.
RELATED: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 1,317 as state testing positivity rate rises
The city rolled back restrictions for the downtown Riverwalk Friday, which can now resume its standard hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On the other hand, the city tightened restrictions on bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, which now have to close by midnight, though last call remains 11 p.m.
