Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall as COVID-19 cases rise

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union released a report Wednesday calling for remote learning in the fall.

CTU leaders are planning to hold a virtual news conference Thursday amid concerns over the upcoming school year.

"There is simply no way to guarantee safety for in-school learning during an out-of-control pandemic - and that means we must revert to remote learning until the spread of this virus is contained," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

The union's new report, "Same Storm, Different Boats: The Safe and Equitable Conditions for Reopening CPS in 2020-21," argues that "the essential features of in-person learning are impossible under the terms of strict social distancing."

The report comes as Chicago suffers a rise in COVID-19 cases, with close to 200 new patients reported a day.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if coronavirus uptick continues

Since June 15, people age 18-29 make up 30% of the new COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In the last month, the number of cases in that age group has jumped 29%.

The Chicago Teachers Union on Wednesday addressed Mayor Lightfoot's past comments about hoping to reopen schools for in-person learning in the fall. But the union argues that "in-person learning places a tremendous burden on Black and Brown communities that are already being hammered disproportionately by deaths and the risk of severe chronic illness caused by COVID-19."

The full report is available to read on the CTU's website.
