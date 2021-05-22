Shedd Aquarium welcomes newly-hatched Magellanic penguins: video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are some new cuties to see at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.
We're getting a look at the newly-hatched Magellanic penguins.
The Shedd provided this video of these adorably fuzzy chicks.
They joined the colony after a successful nesting season and all hatching within a week of each other.
The chicks are staying behind the scenes for now, but you can once again meet and touch some of the Shedd's resident penguins.
Tickets for in-person penguin encounters go on sale in July.
