1 critically injured, 2 more in custody in Chicago Lawn armed robbery

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One suspect is in critical condition and two more are in custody after an armed robbery in Chicago Lawn, Chicago police said.

Police said shortly before 4 p.m. a 60-year-old man was walking to his car in the 2800-block of West 66th Street when three men approached him.

One of the men stuck a gun in the victim's back, police said, while the others took his property.

At some point shots were fired, according to CPD. One of the suspects was struck in the back of the head and the armpit and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Two others were taken into custody.

It was not clear if the victim or one of the other alleged robbers fired the shots.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.
