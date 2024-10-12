10-year-old boy grazed at Bronzeville park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy suffered a graze wound Friday night while he was at a park on the city's South Side.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at Robert Taylor park on

A 10-year-old boy "sustained a graze wound to the right arm by an unknown offender," Chicago police officials said. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No further information about a possible shooting was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests were reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood