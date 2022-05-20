Chicago shooting: Teen shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman ID'd by medical examiner

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.About 3:40 p.m., Cortez Barber suffered a gunshot wound to his body in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.Police said the boy was in a vehicle when he was shot but further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not released.No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.