teen killed

Chicago shooting: Teen shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman ID'd by medical examiner

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:40 p.m., Cortez Barber suffered a gunshot wound to his body in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

SEE ALSO | Man, 63, shot outside South Side gas station, CPD says

Police said the boy was in a vehicle when he was shot but further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not released.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmanchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshots firedteen killedchicago violencechicago police department
TEEN KILLED
Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman, CPD says
Man, 18, charged in boy's North Chicago shooting death
Teen fatally shot at 'Bean' worried about living past 21
Mayor Lightfoot announces changes to citywide curfew
TOP STORIES
10 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
13-year-old carjacking suspect critically injured in police shooting
City Council to take up ordinance on curfew changes
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
Motorcyclist strikes, kills man crossing street on NW Side, police say
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
CTU votes for new president
Show More
Disney celebrates National Streaming Day with drone show over DTLA
City Council committee to vote on NW Side casino plan
Oakbrook Terrace fights back after red light camera permit revoked
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
Chicago Weather: Hot with showers, storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News