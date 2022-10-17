Alderman Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned.

Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.

Curtis was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, the alert states.

A police spokesperson wouldn't confirm that Curtis had been shot because the department doesn't publicly identify victims.

Police said the victim has a valid FOID card and no other injuries or damage were reported.

