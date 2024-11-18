65-year-old man shot to death while inside parked car in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 3:05 p.m. in 11800 block of South Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

A 65-year-old male victim was inside a parked vehicle when he was shot multiple times by an unknown offender, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's identity was not yet known.

No information was immediately available about any suspects or arrests.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood