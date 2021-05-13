Chicago shooting: 8-year-old boy shot in North Lawndale

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening in the North Lawndale on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago fire officials said someone drove the boy from the scene in the 4300-block of W. 17th Street to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Chicago police said the boy was shot in the leg and is now in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndalechicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
IL follows CDC guidance on indoors masks for fully vaccinated people
'He is a hero': Small plane lands on I-355 near New Lenox
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Youth ice hockey coach accused of sexually abusing, grooming players: lawsuit
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts
Show More
New South Loop art installation hopes to inspire others
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your question
Free Six Flags tickets offered as incentive to get vaccinated
Endangered birds expecting new chicks at Chicago's Montrose Beach
Chicago Weather: Mainly clear, mild
More TOP STORIES News