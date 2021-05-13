Chicago shooting: 8-year-old boy shot in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening in the North Lawndale on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago fire officials said someone drove the boy from the scene in the 4300-block of W. 17th Street to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
Chicago police said the boy was shot in the leg and is now in critical condition.
This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
