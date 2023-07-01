85-year-old man shot during attempted robbery Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- An 85-year-old man was wounded during an attempted robery early Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

The man was in a vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was approached by three males who demanded money, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects fired a shot and struck the man in the thigh, police said. He went to Holy Cross Hospital before he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Chicago police said the suspects did not get away with any of the victim's money.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

