Woman killed by boyfriend in accidental shooting in McKinley Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was accidentally killed Saturday morning in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old woman was at a party in the 3700 block of South Wood Street about 12:30 a.m. when she was shot in the face after her boyfriend's gun accidentally went off, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released yet.

Her boyfriend was taken into custody by police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
