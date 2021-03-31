home invasion

Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots man reportedly breaking into Albany Park home

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer shot someone breaking into their home Tuesday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 12:55 a.m., a man was breaking into a home in the 3100-block of Bell Plaine Avenue, when he was shot in the face by the home owner, an off-duty Chicago police officer, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The suspected home invader's weapon was recovered from the scene, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.

