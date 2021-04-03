home invasion

Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots Albany Park home intruder in face while wife shields baby, prosecutor says

Portage Park shooting involving CPD took place around same time Wednesday morning
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots alleged intruder

CHICAGO -- An Albany Park woman shielded her baby while the child's father, an off-duty Chicago police officer, confronted and shot an intruder at the front door, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.

When Jose Mendoza began fiddling with the front door knob around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the couple - hearing the noise - muted the television as they sat in the living room with their 21-month-old daughter, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said.

The wife shielded the baby while her husband retrieved a gun and went to the front door, Murphy said. The officer cracked the door open, peeked outside and allegedly saw Mendoza, 32, crouched nearby.

The officer told Mendoza to leave, but he refused and tried to enter the home, Murphy said. That's when the officer fired his gun once, striking Mendoza through his cheek.

Mendoza fell down in the inside hallway of the home, in the 3100-block of Belle Plaine Avenue, Murphy said.

Responding officers took Mendoza into custody. Mendoza remained in the intensive care unit at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, an officer said in court Friday.

The off-duty officer was taken to a hospital for chest pains and later released, Murphy said.

Area Five detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.

Mendoza has multiple arrest warrants and a pending DUI case in Rolling Meadows, prosecutors said.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Mendoza held on $1 million bail, for burglary, home invasion and criminal trespass.

If he is able to post bond, Ortiz recommended Mendoza, of Elk Grove Village, to be placed on electronic monitoring while he awaits trial.

Mendoza's case is back in court on April 9.

About the same time in nearby Portage Park, CPD officers were chasing a suspect on foot just before 12:20 a.m. in the 3500-block of North Laramie Avenue when the individual pulled out a gun, Chicago police said in a news release later Wednesday.

This led to a "confrontation with police" in the 5200-block of West Eddy Street, police said. One officer shot the suspect.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire -Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

