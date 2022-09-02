Man charged with murder after Aug. fatal CTA Red Line shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man is charged with murder for a fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man last month outside a Red Line CTA station on the South Side.

Christian Thompson, 31, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14 shooting of Anthony Binion.

He and Binion were arguing about 8:30 p.m. outside the 69th Street stop when Thompson pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Binion was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died two days later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

