Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot at Archer Heights gas station, police say

CHICAGO -- Three teens were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Archer Heights.

They were at a gas station in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when someone in a green Chevy Tahoe opened fire at about 11:01 p.m., Chicago police said.

A boy, 16, was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

