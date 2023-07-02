At least 1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Archer Heights, Chicago police say

Shots were fired by someone in a silver sedan in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue, striking a 52-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another male, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Archer Heights, according to police.

Shots were fired by someone in a silver sedan about 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue, striking a 52-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another male, Chicago police said.

The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and hand, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the face. Both were reported in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

