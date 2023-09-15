3rd suspect charged in West Garfield Park shooting that killed OSU football player's mom

A Chicago shooting killed Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate, in West Garfield Park Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third person has been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman and injured four others on Chicago's West Side in July, police said.

Chicago police on Fridat said 31-year-old Alex Lopez has been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree attempted murder.

In August, police announced Manuel Bahamon, 22, and Ismael Lozada, 23, are facing the same charges.

The July 16 shooting in West Garfield Park killed 40-year-old Chicago resident Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate.

Police said they responded to report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Washington Street. When they arrived they found Griggs shot multiple times. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting, police said.

A 38-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 39-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 38-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 42-year-old man was struck in the leg and foot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

