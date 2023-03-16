WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man killed in Walmart parking lot in Auburn Gresham

Sun-Times Media Wire
Thursday, March 16, 2023 12:43AM
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The man, 51, was in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot multiple times about 5:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Chicago fire officials said he was shot outside a Walmart in the parking lot.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

