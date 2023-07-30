2 injured, man killed in Auburn Gresham shooting: Chicago police

WATCH LIVE

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, July 30, 2023 11:55AM
3 shot, 1 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
A Chicago shooting left 2 injured and a man dead on South Peoria Street in Auburn Gresham Saturday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the face about 8 p.m. in the 7600-block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police. An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso as he was getting out of a car in the block and a 24-year-old woman who was driving nearby was struck in the foot.

Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was listed in serious condition, police said. The woman was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released and no one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

