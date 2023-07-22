Chicago shooting: 1 dead, another injured in Auburn Gresham shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Around 1 a.m., someone opened gunfire on a group of people gathered in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 40-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and left arm. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 41, was shot in the torso and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

