Chicago shooting: At least 11 shot in Auburn Gresham, Chicago fire officials and police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said multiple people were shot in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening.The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000-block of West 79th Street. Rhodes Funeral Services is located on that block.The Chicago Fire Department said 11 people were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, all in serious to critical condition. They did not release any information about their ages and genders.Fire officials said nine of the victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment. Two other people who were shot drove themselves to a hospital.Police have not released any further details about the shooting, the victims, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or any details about injuries.Police have also not said how many shooters were involved in the incident or if anyone is in custody.