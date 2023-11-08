15-year-old boy critically injured in Auburn Gresham shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting critically injured a 15-year-old boy on Racine in Auburn Gresham, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 3:40 p.m., the boy was near a sidewalk in the 8600-block of South Racine Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)