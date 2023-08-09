Gunman fires at CPD in Austin, prompting large response: Chicago fire officials

There was an Austin shooting Wednesday morning, Chicago fire officials said. A gunman fired at CPD officers on West Walton Street.

CHICAGO -- A gunman fired at Chicago police from inside a home in Austin on the West Side Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported but the person was refusing to leave the house in the 5400-block of West Walton Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The shots were fired around 7 a.m., prompting a fire department response that included one ambulance, a battalion chief, a field chief and "probably an engine, in case something starts burning," Langford said.

"It's a very active scene," he said.

