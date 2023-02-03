WATCH LIVE

Austin shooting: Man shot to death in vehicle on West Side, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, February 3, 2023 1:07PM
Man found shot to death in vehicle on West Side
A Chicago shooting left a man dead in a vehicle on North Lavergne Avenue in Austin, CPD said. The man's car had crashed into another parked vehicle.

CHICAGO -- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

The 43-year-old man was found in a car that had hit another parked vehicle in the 800-block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The individual was not immediately identified.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

