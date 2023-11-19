WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Boy, 16, killed in shooting inside West Side home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 19, 2023 11:48AM
Boy, 16, killed in shooting inside West Side home
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting in Austin on the West Side Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting on the West Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:34 p.m. inside a home in the 100-block of North Parkside Avenue.

Police said the teen got into a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man who produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim.

The teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A witness told police the 33-year-old man fled the scene before police arrived.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW