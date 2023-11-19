Boy, 16, killed in shooting inside West Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting on the West Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred at about 8:34 p.m. inside a home in the 100-block of North Parkside Avenue.
Police said the teen got into a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man who produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim.
The teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
A witness told police the 33-year-old man fled the scene before police arrived.
Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
