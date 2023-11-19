Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting in Austin on the West Side Saturday night.

Boy, 16, killed in shooting inside West Side home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting on the West Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:34 p.m. inside a home in the 100-block of North Parkside Avenue.

Police said the teen got into a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man who produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim.

The teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A witness told police the 33-year-old man fled the scene before police arrived.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

