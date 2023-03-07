2 teens critically injured in Austin shooting inside apartment complex: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left 2 teens wounded on South Mason Avenue in Austin Monday night, CPD said. No one was in custody, according to police.

Chicago violence: Teens shot while in apartment complex hallway, police said

CHICAGO -- Two teenage boys were shot Monday night in Austin on the West Side.

The boys, 15 and 17, were standing in an apartment complex hallway in the 1100-block of South Mason Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when a gunman approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital, while the older boy was struck several times throughout the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

