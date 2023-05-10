1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Austin shooting: Chicago police

WATCH LIVE

Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 4:22PM
CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

The men were on the sidewalk in the 5200-block of West Potomac Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when someone inside a black SUV drove by and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was shot in the arm and shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

