Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were standing in a front yard in the 5200-block of South Green Street when police said at about 12:11 a.m. they were struck by gunfire.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and a 41-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. A 17-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the thigh and a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

All four victims were transported to hospitals in good condition.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available. Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.