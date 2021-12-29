Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night at a gas station in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.About 8:50 p.m., the teen was in a gas station in the 5100-block of South Halsted Street when he was shot, a witness told Chicago police.He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.No one was in custody, and police did not provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting.Area One detectives are investigating.